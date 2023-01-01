Top Interseller Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
ConvertKit
convertkit.com
Get the email marketing tools and automation you need to grow your blog and business. Join more than 100,000 creators and try ConvertKit today.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much...
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Powerful Software Tools to Run Your Business. Get access to business critical applications like form creation, email marketing, billing, automations and much more in one single package.
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. E...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
Hippo Video
hippovideo.io
Hippo Video is an Interactive video CX platform thats helps you create & share (contextually) personalized videos easily, faster, and at scale, which results in higher engagement (email opens, meetings booked & opportunities). Hippo Video, since its launch, has acquired more than 1.5 million users a...
lemlist
lemlist.com
Start conversations that get replies. Personalize cold emails, automate follow-ups, and engage with leads across all channels. lemlist is your sales automation and cold email software in one.
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
Systeme
systeme.io
Systeme.io has all the tools you need to grow your online business. Click here to create your FREE account!
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a top-rated customer communication platform for your Support, Marketing & Sales. Increase conversions and sales, improve support, and grow faster with HelpCrunch. Features include: - Live chat - Chatbot - Knowledge base - Email marketing - Popups Try HelpCrunch for free for 14 days.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Emma
myemma.com
Easy, work-with-you, basically your best friend email marketing. Best friends make relationships easy. They cheer you on and show up when times are tough. And that's what Emma does—for your email.
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
Transactional Email Service: Guaranteed and instant delivery Your transactional emails carry crucial information. ZeptoMail is a reliable and secure service that delivers these all-important emails instantly. With high-speed delivery and great inbox placement, ZeptoMail means you no longer keep you...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware helps high-performing sales teams do meaningful email outreach at scale. If you need to drive more revenue through email outreach, but complex enterprise sales software is overkill - try Yesware. Yesware's Outlook and Gmail add-on lives right inside your inbox, tracks your activity, and easi...
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...
Hoppy Copy
hoppycopy.co
Write high-converting emails, 10x faster. Save countless hours writing. Use AI to generate powerful copy for hundreds of different email marketing campaigns, drips, newsletters and more—in seconds ⚡
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Mailshake
mailshake.com
Mailshake is a sales engagement platform for modern sales teams. Send personalized cold emails at scale and set tasks to engage with prospects via phone and social media, all in one sequence, on one dashboard. With native integrations to Salesforce, Pipedrive, Hubspot and 3rd party integrations to t...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/ca...
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automa...
SendFox
sendfox.com
Grow your audience with email campaigns, automations, and landing pages that integrate your content.
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with le...
SparkPost
sparkpost.com
SparkPost is the world’s #1 email infrastructure provider and the most performant email delivery service available. Our customers send over 5 trillion messages a year, over 37 percent of the world’s business email. Several SparkPost customers—including the largest social networks—send over a billion...
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes & sizes. Manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's Apps, from sales & marketing, to billing & support, and everything in between. With Apptivo there is no per-app pricing, get access to the entire plat...
Klenty
klenty.com
The Sales Engagement Platform that gets more replies and meetings booked. Use Klenty to execute multi-channel sales outreach. Send personalized emails and automate your follow-ups at scale with calls and LinkedIn tasks.
Cakemail
cakemail.com
All the tools you need to deliver the emails people want. Engage your audience and grow your business with the tools and ongoing support you need to send marketing and transactional emails.
Getsitecontrol
getsitecontrol.com
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform with a versatile popup builder on board. It helps ecommerce brands attract repeat customers. The app provides merchants with the tools they need to prom... Show More te special offers, prevent cart abandonment, conduct surveys, collect emails, manage con...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on yo...
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Work smarter, not harder, to ignite customer relationships. Benchmark Email makes it easy to create and send emails that keep you in touch with your audience. Try Benchmark Email with a Free account. CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An...
Groove
groove.co
Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.