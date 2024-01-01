IntelliTicks

Website: intelliticks.com

IntelliTicks engages your visitors using intelligent conversations and connects the hot prospects with your best reps in Real Time. With IntelliTicks you get: 1. 24x7 AI-Powered sales assistant. 2. Enriched lead insights in real-time. 3. Targeted attention to hot prospects.
Categories:
Productivity
Chatbots Software

