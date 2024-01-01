IntelliPPT is an online summarization tool that uses artificial intelligence to condense lengthy articles, text, paragraphs, PDFs and other types of documents. It is not only a text simplifier but also a summary generator suitable for diverse applications from studying academic articles, research reports, professional emails to technical and white papers. The tool works by breaking down and shortening complex sentences, thereby making it possible to traverse content more efficiently. Additionally, IntelliPPT is useful for creating summary points automatically and transforming documents into PowerPoint presentations. Its converting feature aims to simplify the job of presenters and increase their efficiency by reducing time spent on going through documents and creating presentations. The tool also comes with a feature for automatically highlighting important points within texts to guide focus. The platform offers user support and new users are offered a number of free AI-generated summaries upon sign-up.

Website: intellippt.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to IntelliPPT. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.