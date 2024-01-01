Instrumentl

Website: instrumentl.com

Grants Simplified, Success Amplified. With Instrumentl, your grant work becomes effortless. Prospect, track, manage and succeed – all from one user-friendly platform. Instrumentl is a SaaS platform that helps social enterprises discover, track and win grant funding. We force multiply the nonprofit sector's ability to deliver impact

