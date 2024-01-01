Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Instrumentl on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Grants Simplified, Success Amplified. With Instrumentl, your grant work becomes effortless. Prospect, track, manage and succeed – all from one user-friendly platform. Instrumentl is a SaaS platform that helps social enterprises discover, track and win grant funding. We force multiply the nonprofit sector's ability to deliver impact

Website: instrumentl.com

