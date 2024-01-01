Top Instapaper Alternatives
instagram.com
Instagram (commonly abbreviated to IG or Insta) is an American photo and video sharing social networking service owned by Facebook, created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger and originally launched on iOS in October 2010. The Android version was released in April 2012, followed by a feature-limited ...
facebook.com
Facebook (stylized as facebook) is an American online social media and social networking service based in Menlo Park, California, and a flagship service of the namesake company Facebook, Inc. It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg, along with fellow Harvard College students and roommates Eduardo Saverin,...
X
x.com
X, formerly Twitter is an online social media and social networking service operated by the American company X Corp., the successor of Twitter, Inc. Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as "tweets". Registered users ...
pinterest.com
Pinterest is an American image sharing and social media service designed to enable saving and discovery of information (specifically "ideas") on the World Wide Web using images and, on a smaller scale, animated GIFs and videos, in the form of pinboards. The site was created by Ben Silbermann, Paul S...
Snapchat
snapchat.com
Snapchat lets you easily talk with friends, view Stories from around the world, and explore news in Discover. Life's more fun when you live in the moment! Snapchat is an American multimedia instant messaging app and service developed by Snap Inc., originally Snapchat Inc. One of the principal featu...
reddit.com
Reddit (stylized in its logo as reddit) is an American social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website. Registered members submit content to the site such as links, text posts, and images, which are then voted up or down by other members. Posts are organized by subject into user...
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (stylized as tumblr and pronounced "tumbler") is an American microblogging and social networking website founded by David Karp in 2007 and currently owned by Automattic. The service allows users to post multimedia and other content to a short-form blog. Users can follow other users' blogs. Bl...
Meetup
meetup.com
Find groups that host online or in person events and meet people in your local community who share your interests.
SlideShare
slideshare.net
SlideShare is the world's largest community for sharing presentations. With 60 million monthly visitors and 130 million pageviews, it is amongst the most visited 200 websites in the world. Besides presentations, SlideShare also supports documents, PDFs, videos and webinars.
Glitch
glitch.com
Glitch is a collaborative programming environment that lives in your browser and deploys code as you type. Use Glitch to build anything from a static webpage to full-stack Node apps.
BuzzFeed
buzzfeed.com
BuzzFeed has breaking news, vital journalism, quizzes, videos, celeb news, Tasty food videos, recipes, DIY hacks, and all the trending buzz you’ll want to share with your friends. Copyright BuzzFeed, Inc. All rights reserved.
LiveJournal
livejournal.com
LiveJournal is a social networking platform that allows users to operate an online blog or journal.
Digg
digg.com
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.
Social Inviter
socialinviter.com
Social Inviter enables the user to import contacts, import friends, send the message and post content to social networks in clicks.
CoFoundersLab
cofounderslab.com
CoFoundersLab uses AI algorithms to recommend clients' the best candidates for a cofounder, team member or advisor.
MindSumo
mindsumo.com
MindSumo helps companies crowdsource new ideas and insights from over 400,000 users. The MindSumo community is made up of over 400,000 Millennial and Gen Z students at some of the top universities in the world. Over 100 of the Fortune 500 have used MindSumo to source breakthrough ideas, capture valu...
SalesHookup
saleshookup.com
SalesHookup is a platform that saves sales professionals 10+ hrs a month with networking by simplifying the process into 3 steps: 1. Select a time slot 2. We'll match you with another member and send you an intro 3. Connect on our video platform and have fun SalesHookup launched in 2021 and has grow...
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...