Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Instant on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The realtime client-side database. Instant is for building real-time and offline-enabled applications. We make it easy to build collaborative products like Notion or Figma. Instant is the modern Firebase.

Website: instantdb.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Instant. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.