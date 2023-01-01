Instabug is a software company that provides bug reporting, app performance monitoring, crash reporting, in-app chats, and user surveys for mobile apps. The company founded in 2014.As of September 2019, Instabug has reached over 25,000 companies, 400 millions reported issues and feedbacks received, and 2 billion devices running their SDK worldwide. Instabug's software development kit (SDK) used by Android, iOS, Cordova, Ionic, Xamarin, and web developers during beta testing as well as in live production versions of their apps. It is known for customizable “Shake to Send” feature on the mobile user side and detailed reports on the developer side. Users can attach annotated screenshots, video recordings, and voice notes to supplement their bug reports, which automatically includes network and device logs and repro steps. The SDK also integrates with a range of third-party tools used by developers, including Slack, Zapier, JIRA, Trello, Zendesk, and more.

Website: dashboard.instabug.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Instabug. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.