Outline Ninja’s “Infographic Ninja” is an automated infographic generator tool powered by AI. It is designed to provide users with the ability to quickly and easily convert keywords into an infographic format, allowing for easier understanding and sharing of information. The tool requires a keyword and title to be provided initially, and then uses AI to generate the remainder of the info. The demo offers a glimpse into the features and capabilities of the tool, and users can subscribe to unlock the full version. Accessibility options are also available, such as adjustable text size, color, contrast, and cursor size. Outline Ninja provides the terms and conditions of use and a privacy policy, ensuring that users’ data is protected.

Website: outline.ninja

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Infographic.Ninja. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.