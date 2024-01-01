Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Immerss on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Immerss is a fully shoppable live video and chat SaaS platform that enables merchants of all sizes to seamlessly connect directly with their online customers. Merchants using Immerss enjoy unrivaled customer engagement and see measurable results in conversions, AOVs, and returns. Easily delight and build lasting relationships with your online customers.

Website: immerss.live

