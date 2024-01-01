ImagetoCartoon

ImagetoCartoon is an online AI cartoonizer that converts your face to cartoon or anime style. It is powered by the latest AI cartoon technology and can convert an image to cartoon in seconds. It is free to use and does not require any account or payment. The AI cartoonizer has a range of over 50 effects to choose from and can create avatars, characters and cartoon emojis. It also provides 24/7 support and none of the images are stored in the system. Users can download the Cartoonize App for Mobile and Mac to edit and turn selfies into cartoon. ImagetoCartoon is also compatible with Image to Sketch, Image to Caricature and other cartoon tools. It is safe and secure to use with no payments or images stored. All images will be cleared within 3 hours.

