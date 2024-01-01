IcoMoon has been generating icon packs since its release in November of 2011. It was the first tool that allowed generating custom icon fonts. Today, IcoMoon's capabilities have expanded far beyond icon fonts. IcoMoon is striving to build and provide the best iconography and icon management tool for perfectionists. IcoMoon's icon library features some of the best icon sets out there. All these icons are handcrafted and pixel fitted. The IcoMoon app lets you build and use your own icon packs in many different formats including SVG, Polymer, PDF, XAML, CSH, icon font with ligatures, or good old PNG/CSS sprites.

Website: icomoon.io

