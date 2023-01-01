WebCatalog
Ibotta

Ibotta

ibotta.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Ibotta on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Get real cash back on your everyday purchases with Ibotta. Download the free app or browser extension for cash back on in-store and online shopping.

Website: ibotta.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ibotta. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

KOHO

KOHO

koho.ca

Rakuten.com

Rakuten.com

rakuten.com

Snagshout

Snagshout

snagshout.com

Nykaa

Nykaa

nykaa.com

Daraz Bangladesh

Daraz Bangladesh

daraz.com.bd

Coupert

Coupert

coupert.com

Digital Showroom

Digital Showroom

digitalshowroom.in

MyPoints

MyPoints

mypoints.com

Bend

Bend

usebend.com

Aptoide

Aptoide

aptoide.com

Tapstream

Tapstream

app.taps.io

Waitrose & Partners

Waitrose & Partners

waitrose.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy