iLovePDF 2 is a free online PDF toolkit that allows users to perform various operations on PDF files, such as merging, splitting, compressing, converting, rotating, unlocking, and watermarking PDF documents. The website offers a wide range of conversion tools, allowing users to convert PDF files to/from popular formats like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PNG, JPG, PSD, Base64, RAW, TIFF, JSON, XML, YAML, and more. It provides an intuitive PDF editor that enables users to create or edit PDF documents online without any limits. The platform includes features for efficient PDF management, such as merging multiple PDFs, splitting single PDFs into separate files, and compressing PDFs to reduce file size. Security is a priority, with the ability to encrypt PDFs with passwords and set permissions to control printing, copying, and editing. The website offers optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities to extract text from scanned PDFs and images, creating editable and searchable PDF documents. iLovePDF 2 aims to simplify PDF workflows and provide a seamless user experience, with fast and reliable performance across devices. The website is free to use, and the developers continue to add more free conversion tools over time.

Website: ilovepdf2.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to I Love PDF 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.