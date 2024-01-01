Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Hypertune on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Type-safe feature flags. Powerful flags, A/B testing, analytics and app configuration. Optimized for TypeScript, React and Next.js.

Website: hypertune.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hypertune. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.