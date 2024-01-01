Top Huler Alternatives
Workona
workona.com
Workona is the unified workspace for work in the cloud, helping teams organize all of their work in one place. Spaces keep important project work—cloud docs, links, notes & tasks—close at hand and easy to find. With over half a million users, Workona is transforming how modern work is done.
Desktop.com
desktop.com
Desktop.com lets you set up the ultimate online HQ for yourself or your team. Stay on top of it all by creating one or several workspaces, connect them and organize tools and content into separated Desktops. Add app integrations, share and manage access or use the global search to instantly search a...
Basaas
basaas.com
With Basaas you can enable seamless digital work for every employee while increasing productivity. Basaas includes a unified and integrated digital workplace and a cross-app task management to boost your productivity. You can support every colleague with a device-independent digital workplace and di...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
AvePoint
avepoint.com
Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint...