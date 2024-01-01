Huggy

Huggy

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: huggy.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Huggy on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Automate your services and centralize them on a single platform. Create chatbots to respond at any time, avoid accumulating tickets, organize your contacts, and track the results.
Categories:
Productivity
Live Chat Software

Website: huggy.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Huggy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Freshdesk

Freshdesk

freshdesk.com

Zoho Desk

Zoho Desk

zoho.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Rocket.Chat

Rocket.Chat

rocket.chat

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

Chatwoot

Chatwoot

chatwoot.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

You Might Also Like

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

KaraboAI

KaraboAI

karabo.ai

SellCRM

SellCRM

sellcrm.net

Kintaba

Kintaba

kintaba.com

Juji Studio

Juji Studio

juji.io

My Hours

My Hours

myhours.com

Datadeck

Datadeck

datadeck.com

Ideta

Ideta

ideta.io

Fireberry

Fireberry

fireberry.com

Sabio Virtual

Sabio Virtual

sabiovirtual.com.br

Geekbench Browser

Geekbench Browser

browser.geekbench.com

Coretal

Coretal

coretal.co

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy