Top Howspace Alternatives
Gather
gather.town
Gather helps distributed teams build virtual workspaces that bring everyone together. Whether you're collaborating in meetings, co-working with colleagues, or stopping by someone’s digital desk, connecting with your team becomes easy and energizing. High bandwidth work and culture creation happen no...
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Productboard
productboard.com
Productboard is a product management platform that helps product teams get the right products to market, faster, by understanding what customers need, prioritizing what to build next, and aligning everyone around the roadmap. Over 6,000 companies, including Microsoft, Zoom, 1-800-Contacts, and UiPat...
MeisterTask
meistertask.com
MeisterTask is a web-based task and project management tool that is perfect for agile project management. Beautifully-designed interface, intuitive functionality, and seamless integrations with other tools make it a logical choice for project teams. MeisterTask offers a free Basic plan (up to 3 proj...
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
Bloom Growth is here to help entrepreneurial leadership teams meet their goals, offering a helping hand in nurturing organizational health and leadership skills. We get that every client is unique, with their own dreams, teams, and hurdles. Our ecosystem for growth will ensure wellness and health th...
oVice
ovice.com
Spark your Remote Communication at ovice! oVice is a 2-D virtual space where you interact as an avatar and connect with others around you just like in-person. Since it's an open space, it ensures easy and natural communication. So, you can move around, walk, and talk to anyone swiftly with one click...
Spot
spotvirtual.com
Remote work doesn’t have to feel remote Built by the technical co-founders of outreach.io, Spot is a virtual workspace that lets your team feel like a team again by recreating your office online. Combining all the tools you already use for remote work with all the things you miss about being in the ...
SpatialChat
spatial.chat
SpatialChat is a video-conferencing platform with proximity audio for in-person virtual meetings, engaging workshops, interactive online classes, stage standups, immersive conferences and other events. SpatialChat helps to host unique customized events, engage audience of any size, and attract spons...
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training ...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
GoBrunch
gobrunch.com
GoBrunch helps bringing back the face-to-face culture to the remote space. If you’re tired of traditional videoconferencing tools, join GoBrunch and start reimaging your virtual workspace. You can customize your rooms, add your own branding, and enjoy each day a different scenario. Moreover, you can...
Craft.io
craft.io
Craft.io is the product management tool empowering product managers to do their work from feedback capturing, planning, decision making, roadmapping and more in one purpose-built tool that integrates with most commonly used platforms today. Craft.io becomes the product system of record: the authorit...
Minitab Engage
minitab.com
Minitab Engage™ is the only solution designed to start, track, manage and share innovation and improvement initiatives from idea generation through execution.Accelerating growth and improving profitability begins with good ideas and ends with solid execution. Minitab Engage™ helps organizations bui...
Deskmy
deskmy.com
Remote or in-office? The answer is deskMy. Meet your new work desk, from anywhere. Open your deskMy from any device and you have visually all your teammates and apps in the same place, no matter where you or they physically are.
ProdPad
prodpad.com
ProdPad is the original end-to-end product management software that supports the complete product journey. A smart, dynamic toolkit that integrates with product development processes at every stage and supports collaboration from the entire business. In continual development since 2012, this SaaS ha...
Canny
canny.io
Canny is your all-in-one solution for managing user feedback, where you can capture, organize, and analyze customer feedback in one place, so you can make informed product decisions. Canny has everything you need to navigate the entire feedback loop. From managing feature requests and analyzing user...
airfocus
airfocus.com
airfocus offers a modern and modular project management platform. It provides a complete solution for teams to manage and communicate their strategy, prioritize their work, and solve the right problems. Designed with flexibility in mind, airfocus allows you to quickly customize the platform to fit y...
Powernoodle
powernoodle.com
Powernoodle helps leaders make better quality decisions by quickly and effectively engaging the collective wisdom of stakeholders. Powernoodle is the most powerful, yet easy to use, Decision Engagement Platform. Cloud technology is fused with 50 years of cognitive, behavioral, and decision science t...
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.
UserVoice
uservoice.com
The ultimate tool for product discovery, UserVoice is platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. Offering a comprehensive feedback management system, UserVoice enables companies to collect, prioritize, and act upon user suggestions and insights. Through an intuitive i...
Nooks
nooks.ai
Nooks is an AI-Powered Virtual Dialer and Virtual Salesfloor that helps SDR teams 5x their conversations and supercharge productivity.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
RemoteHQ
remotehq.com
We bring people together by going beyond video conferencing. Our platform connects people to the applications and virtual resources they need to get work done. Use RemoteHQ to host your team meetings, sales demos, support calls, training sessions, and more.
Workiro
workiro.com
A next-generation app that uniquely combines task, communication and document management capabilities, including e-signature - helping you get any work done, with anyone, in a better way.
Ideanote
ideanote.io
Ideanote's innovation platform makes it easy to collect, develop and act on the best ideas from employees and customers. Now with AI, automation workflows and integrations (Zapier and Microsoft Teams). Ge a free trial or personal demo today! Instantly launch idea collections, manage ideas more effic...
Loomio
loomio.org
Tired of infinite email chains and lengthy meetings that never seem to reach a group decision or result? You need Loomio: a collaboration platform transforming how groups make decisions, discuss ideas and collaborate online. Loomio is a safe place for people to have discussions and make decisions to...
Sococo
sococo.com
Sococo is the online workplace where distributed teams come to work together each day, side-by-side. No matter where team members might be. Down the hall, across campus, or halfway around the world – working in your organization’s online office is even more productive than being on the same floor or...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.