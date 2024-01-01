Hostman

Hostman

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: hostman.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Hostman on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Hostman is a cloud platform where developers and tech teams can host their solutions: websites, e-commerce stores, web services, applications, games, and more. With Hostman, you have the freedom to choose services, reserve as many resources as you need, and manage them through a user-friendly interface. Currently, we offer ready-to-go solutions for launching cloud servers and databases, as well as a platform for testing any applications. • Cloud Servers. Your dedicated computing resources on servers in the USA, Poland and the Netherlands. Soon, we'll also be in Singapore, Egypt, and Nigeria. We offer 25+ ready-made setups with pre-installed environments and software for analytics systems, gaming, e-commerce, streaming, and websites of any complexity. • Databases. Instant setup for any popular database management system (DBMS), including MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, Apache Kafka, and OpenSearch. We give $100 for a 7-day free trial for all our services Visit the website and get the bonus!
Categories:
Software Development
Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software

Website: hostman.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hostman. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Replit

Replit

replit.com

DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean

digitalocean.com

Netlify

Netlify

netlify.com

Vercel

Vercel

vercel.com

Heroku

Heroku

heroku.com

Zoho Creator

Zoho Creator

zoho.com

Gitpod

Gitpod

gitpod.io

PythonAnywhere

PythonAnywhere

pythonanywhere.com

Glitch

Glitch

glitch.com

Plesk

Plesk

plesk.com

Render

Render

render.com

IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud

ibm.com

You Might Also Like

Datadog

Datadog

datadoghq.com

Shipgru

Shipgru

shipgru.com

Terminal Africa

Terminal Africa

terminal.africa

ElephantSQL

ElephantSQL

elephantsql.com

BDRCloud

BDRCloud

bdrcloud.com

Aiven

Aiven

aiven.io

MongoDB Cloud

MongoDB Cloud

mongodb.com

CloudKarafka

CloudKarafka

cloudkarafka.com

EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services

ebsco.com

Vibetrace

Vibetrace

vibetrace.com

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

oracle.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy