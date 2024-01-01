Top Hostinger Alternatives
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
GoDaddy
godaddy.com
GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware.As of June 2020, GoDaddy has more than 20 million customers and over 7,000 employees worldwide. The company is known for its advertising on ...
Google Domains
domains.google
Find your place online with a domain from Google, powered by Google reliability, security and performance.
Namecheap
namecheap.com
Namecheap, Inc. is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar, which provides domain name registration and web hosting, based in Phoenix, Arizona, US. Namecheap is a budget hosting provider with 11 million registered users and 10 million domains.
Bluehost
bluehost.com
Bluehost - 24/7 support. free 1-click installs for blogs, e-commerce, and more. get a website with a free domain name and superior speed.
SiteGround
siteground.com
SiteGround is the largest independent website hosting platform trusted by the owners of over 2.8 million domains worldwide. With a focus on web speed and security, SiteGround’s hosting service includes simple but powerful website management tools and unique in-house solutions that make websites run ...
Krystal
krystal.uk
UK's best SSD cloud hosting provider. 24/7 UK-based support, unlimited bandwidth and cPanel control panel. PCI Compliant hosting, VPS & Reseller hosting.
OVHcloud
ovhcloud.com
OVH, legally OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on ph...
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
Improve your search engine rankings and drive more customers to your website with do-it-yourself tools, insights, and a personalized step-by-step SEO plan. DreamHost SEO Toolkit features include - ... Show More Comprehensive Website Audit - Personalized SEO Plan with Tasks - Weekly & Monthly Progres...
Gandi
gandi.net
➤ Email, web hosting, SSL certificate ✅ It all begins with a domain name ✅ Buy the perfect domain name among our 750 extensions!
Hover
hover.com
Find the perfect domain name for your idea at Hover. All domains come with industry-leading customer support and free WHOIS privacy. Name your passion today!
Webnode
webnode.com
Create your own website for free! You can create an amazing website with Webnode in just minutes. Join our 45 million users and build one yourself.
WP Engine
wpengine.com
WP Engine provides managed WordPress hosting for more than 1.2M websites and digital experiences. 24/7 support, best in class security and market-leading performance.
HostGator
hostgator.com
HostGator is a leading provider of secure and affordable web hosting. Discover why thousands of customers trust us to handle their website hosting needs.
NameSilo
namesilo.com
NameSilo LLC is an American Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. It is owned by NameSilo Technologies Corp., which is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (an alternative stock exchange for micro-cap and emerging companies). NameSilo is an ICANN-...
GreenGeeks
greengeeks.com
Web Hosting that's fast, secure & eco-friendly. The Internet is a huge polluter of the environment. Start hosting your website on the world's leading eco-friendly web hosting provider and make a positive impact on the environment!
Domain.com
domain.com
Finding the perfect website domain is as easy as 1-2-3. Buy a domain name, build and host a website, and enjoy our professional online marketing tools.
Afternic
afternic.com
Afternic, a GoDaddy company, the world’s largest full service premier domain marketplace.
Sav
sav.com
Cheap domain name registrations, domain backordering for 100+ TLDs and a large premium and auction domain marketplace.
Gatsby Cloud
gatsbyjs.com
Gatsby provides development teams an open source frontend framework for creating rich, optimized websites and a cloud platform for delivering them on a blazing fast edge network.
Name.com
name.com
Name.com is in Denver and offers domain names, web hosting and super easy websites. Unicorns and rainbows come standard with our customer support.
Dan.com
dan.com
Buy and Sell Domains with Dan.com. Discover millions of domain names available for sale. Dan.com keeps you safe.
A2 Hosting
a2hosting.com
If you are looking for fast and reliable web hosting, A2 Hosting is the company for you. We provide up to 20x the speed of competitors with a 99.9% uptime!
OnlyDomains
onlydomains.com
OnlyDomains is the simplest way to register a domain or build a website. Founded in 2009 we are all about ✓ affordable prices ✓ a great user experience ✓ 5-star customer service
HostPapa
hostpapa.com
Best web hosting & domain name registration. Start your website with HostPapa & get the best 24/7 support on all our web hosting plans.
Regery
regery.com
Cheap domain registration. SSL certificates, WordPress hosting, website monitoring. Choose and buy a domain in 1 click. ✯ Instant registration in most domain areas
Yola
yola.com
Yola builds and hosts websites. You can choose from hundreds of templates and add your own photo galleries, videos, and online store. The website is free, and you can upgrade your account so it includes web hosting, a branded email address, and a customized domain name.
Simply.com
simply.com
Professional, cheap and stable web space at a price that everyone can afford. Simply.com makes web hosting easy, smart and available for everyone. 5 stars on Trustpilot.
Hosting123
hosting123.net
SEO friendly super fast web hosting for everyone from web experts to beginners. It can be yours in just 3 steps.