Top HOLLYFY Alternatives
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
LTK
shopltk.com
Shop the latest in fashion, home, beauty, fitness from LTK influencers you trust. Workwear ideas, wedding guest dresses, travel looks and so much more.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Partner relationship management software to scale any program: affiliate, reseller, marketing and more. See why SaaS companies grow with PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole helps marketers measure, improve and report on the impact they're making on social media. Keyhole’s social listening, influencer tracking and social media analytics products help marketers improve their social media strategy, and prove their impact to colleagues and clients. Keyhole’s easy...
Affable.ai
affable.ai
AI-powered end-to-end Influencer Management Platform Activate more influencers in the shortest time 6M+ Influencers | 4 Social Channels | 1 user-friendly, AI-powered platform Trusted by 100+ leading global brands and 4300+ data-driven marketers Used by global players like Huawei, Chanel, Estee Laude...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN is the best influencer marketing software for ecommerce brands. Our AI-powered platform includes 32m+ influencer suite, campaign workroom, reporting & analytics, payment & product fulfillment, full content media library and more.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiative...
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Perpetua’s all-in-one retail media platform helps brands take ad performance to a new level. We give you the tools, automation and control you need to reach your full advertising potential across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
HypeAuditor is a SaaS company offering complex solutions to brands, agencies, and platforms dealing with influencers. HypeAuditor has developed a comprehensive set of tools and reports to analyze influencers on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and Twitter, and plan marketing campaigns. The tools...
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr is the system of record for data-driven influencer marketing, providing the intelligence and tools needed to run impactful influencer marketing programs. Our platform enables marketers to drive greater impact and ROI by investing in the right strategies, outsmart their competitors, streamlin...
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build soci...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount ...
Fohr
fohr.co
At Fohr, we believe ambassador marketing is influencer marketing at its best. It’s the kind of ad you remember, and at the same time, the kind of ad you forget was an ad at all. It’s built on brand love, storytelling, and honesty. Fohr was the first influencer marketing platform in the world, connec...
Audiense
audiense.com
Everything you need to understand audiences & get better marketing results, social media results, influencer results, media strategies, growth strategies or return on ad spend. Put consumer segmentation and cultural insights at the centre of your strategy and give your teams the ability to understa...
StarNgage
starngage.com
At StarNgage, we believe that socially distributed visual content is the future of advertising. It's happening now on Instagram and we want to help brands in this adventure and win on Instagram. This platform allows brands to measure their Instagram marketing effort and engage influencers to create ...
Favikon
favikon.com
Transform Your Social Media Strategy with Favikon: The Creator Marketing Platform Powered by AI. - Easily unlock the potential of social media to discover the perfect creators. Our filters empower you to target specific niches tailored to your needs or those of your clients. - Take advantage of crea...
Squaredance
squaredance.io
Squaredance is a partnership marketplace, helping DTC brands attract new customers and grow sales in every channel. We offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution to power a digital marketer's needs. Connect your digital store, launch unlimited campaigns, get matched with media experts, attribute and ...
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recr...
Partnerize
partnerize.com
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable ...
Influence.co
influence.co
For the last 4 years, weve built the largest community of real humans in the influencer economy. We work with 170k+ influencers, 35k+ brands, and 10k+ agencies. Our platform instantly allows you to discover, engage, and connect with influencers via a single end-to-end solution. No more manual spread...
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
#paid is a creator marketplace that connects vetted creators with the world’s most recognizable brands, like McDonald’s, Sephora, Samsung, and Disney. Together, creators and marketers collaborate and measure entire creator marketing campaigns in a centralized and integrated experience. The company e...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Upfluence provides brands with all the tools they need to streamline their influencer campaigns and drive more sales. Find the best influencers with Upfluence's suite of influencer discovery tools, including a large database of vetted influencers, organic influencer identification through Live Captu...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder is an end-to-end enterprise creator management platform for marketing teams looking to bring ambassadors, influencers, and affiliates under one roof. Consumer-focused brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff & Live Nation all use SocialLadder to market through their customers...
CIPIO.ai
cipio.ai
CIPIO.ai is on a mission to democratize visual content, uniquely combining the power of brand communities and generative AI. The patent-pending VisualGPT platform allows brands to search, discover, manage, create, regenerate, distribute, and collaborate visual content at scale. Brands can now deploy...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Heepsy is an influencer marketing platform designed for brands and agencies. Get access to millions of influencers from around the globe, plus the tools you need to find the right one for your social media campaigns. Find influencers on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Filter your search by location, ...
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
Marketing is experimentation. And the next great experiment for your digital marketing strategy is to leverage user-generated content – UGC – to grow your audience, strengthen audience engagement, and increase revenue. This happens with LoudCrowd. LoudCrowd works with the world’s fastest-growing bra...
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an Affiliate Management Tool for B2B SaaS companies. It helps companies to recruit new affiliates via their marketplace, helping them to grow outside their own network. Their USP is their clean UI, live chat support, and their way how they take in customer feedback. The company has been b...
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Taggbox is the best UGC platform that helps marketers to increase user engagement, build trust, and grow conversions with solutions to discover curate and display user-generated content across all marketing touchpoints. It empowers marketing strategies with brand advocacy & social interactions among...
Tolt
tolt.io
Tolt offers affiliate marketing software to SaaS startups, helping them build and run their own affiliate program. Unlike other solutions, Tolt has a free plan and works with both Stripe and Paddle straight out of the box. Everything to help your SaaS grow with Affiliate Marketing, including auto pa...
Yoloco
yoloco.io
Yoloco is a platform designed for accurate Influencer analysis on social networks. Thanks to the use of modern technologies, machine learning and in-house developments, Yoloco helps users get all the data they need to run a successful advertising campaign. The platform provides powerful tools with w...
Wowzi
wowzi.co
Wowzi is a globally leading technology company that enables SMEs, multinationals, creative agencies, research companies, and NGOs to connect to our diverse community of African creators. The Wowzi platform helps brands unleash the power of creator marketing for your social advertising. Wowzi is head...
ViralMango
viralmango.com
ViralMango is an online marketplace that enables Brands to connect with verified Micro and Nano-influencers for mutually beneficial collaborations. The platform provides a space for creators to showcase their skills and grow their following while allowing businesses to leverage the power of influenc...
Upcred Advertiser
upcred.ai
UPCRED wants to be a global creator economy multiverse to empower the world's creator economy by bringing more authenticity, visibility, and technological enhancements. UPCRED GDS: A one-stop solution for all businesses to enable them to participate in the creator economy. UPCRED Multiverse: The Mul...
Upcred Customer
upcred.ai
UPCRED wants to be a global creator economy multiverse to empower the world's creator economy by bringing more authenticity, visibility, and technological enhancements. UPCRED GDS: A one-stop solution for all businesses to enable them to participate in the creator economy. UPCRED Multiverse: The Mul...
Upcred Creator
upcred.ai
UPCRED wants to be a global creator economy multiverse to empower the world's creator economy by bringing more authenticity, visibility, and technological enhancements. UPCRED GDS: A one-stop solution for all businesses to enable them to participate in the creator economy. UPCRED Multiverse: The Mul...
Ubiquitous
ubiquitousinfluence.com
Ubiquitous unlocks influencer marketing for the biggest brands in the world with a heavy focus on TikTok. We are a full-service solution built with mature data infrastructure that utilizes predictive analytics and machine learning to optimize influencer marketing strategy on top of our world class s...
TrueFanz Influencers
truefanz.com
TrueFanz helps content creators and brands to get paid to post online. On TrueFanz, your biggest supporters become active participants by offering them VIP access to your content. With TrueFanz you can give your biggest supporters access to content, community, and insight into your creative process....
TrueFanz Fans
truefanz.com
TrueFanz helps content creators and brands to get paid to post online. On TrueFanz, your biggest supporters become active participants by offering them VIP access to your content. With TrueFanz you can give your biggest supporters access to content, community, and insight into your creative process....
Stellar
stellar.io
Stellar's influencer marketing solution allows you to run campaigns smarter, faster and more efficiently. With Stellar's intuitive and easy-to-use software, marketers can ditch spreadsheets and automate the tedious manual process of finding influencers, make data-driven decisions about the influence...
Socialveins
socialveins.com
Its an Influencer marketing platform where campaign managers can launch and manage their campaigns with 1000s of creators registered on the platform
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.