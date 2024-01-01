Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Hokali on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

HOKALI is the marketplace for buying after-school programs and enrichment activities with high-quality, vetted vendors in the US. We simplify the process of booking, organizing, and managing after-school programs and camps for schools.

Website: hokali.com

