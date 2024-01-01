Hiver

Hiver is a powerful communication and collaboration platform that helps organizations using Google Workspace engage meaningfully with their customers, employees, and vendors. Teams using Hiver can efficiently manage multichannel communication, provide self-service, automate grunt work, integrate with their favourite apps, ensure SLA compliance, and gain real-time performance insights to drive better business outcomes. Without leaving Gmail, ever. Hiver's ease of use, zero learning curve, world-class security & compliance, and 24x7 top-rated support make it the trusted software for 2000+ companies worldwide. Flexport, Pluralsight, Harvard University, Appsflyer, Oxford Business Group, and Upwork, among others, are powered by Hiver.
Categories:
Productivity
Help Desk Software

