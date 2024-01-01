Top HitPay Alternatives
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and...
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Appetize.io
appetize.io
Online web based iOS Simulators and Android Emulators. Run iPhone, iPad, Mobile Safari, APK, mobile apps in your browser with HTML5 and Javascript.
Skrill
skrill.com
Make fast and secure payments and international money transfers. From betting and trading to shopping and gaming, Skrill makes managing your money simple.
Yoco
yoco.com
Accept all major cards with SA's favourite card machines. Mobile and tap-enabled. ... Sell stuff online by creating and sending digital invoices using Yoco Link.
Razorpay
razorpay.com
Online payment gateway for India with the best in class API, integration procedure, robust security and powerful dashboard
Kyte
kyteapp.com
With Kyte's POS App and System you get to Manage Sales, Inventory and Customers from your phone or tablet. Get it for free!
Neteller
neteller.com
Sign up for a free NETELLER account for a faster, safer way to send and receive money online. Discover our award-winning eWallet today.
Lightspeed
lightspeedhq.com
Lightspeed Restaurant POS is the one-stop restaurant platform that helps hospitality businesses simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Restaurant owners can understand their business with detailed reports in minutes, identify best-selling menu items and use online ordering and...
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our...
Clover
clover.com
Clover replaces your cash register, payment terminal, receipt printer, and barcode scanner with an integrated suite of products. Accept credit cards, EMV and Apple Pay.
MOKA POS
mokapos.com
Bigger Screen Business Runs Smoother Introducing Moka Ultra & Ultra+. The most advanced cashier equipment for comfort and ease of business operations.
Mollie
mollie.com
Mollie removes barriers for companies of all sizes to compete on better terms in e-commerce. We do this by offering convenient and reliable online payments. Mollie offers various payment methods which can be easily integrated with an API or a plugin to all imrportant webshops. Mollie accepts all maj...
Xendit
xendit.co
Accept and send payments easily. Xendit is a leading payment gateway for Indonesia, the Philippines and Southeast Asia. With a single integration, enable your business to accept payments in Indonesia and the Philippines. Credit and debit cards, e-Wallets, bank transfer and more.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale centralizes the metrics from all the tools you use, right into your pocket. We simplify, inform & save you time!
Creatio
creatio.com
Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a Software as a service (SaaS) low-code solution for process management and CRM (customer relationship management). As of 2020, the Creatio solution stack consisted of Studio Creatio (low-code platform), Sales Creatio (sales force automation software), Marketing Crea...
WePay
wepay.com
WePay is an online payment service provider based in the United States that provides an integrated and customizable payment solution through its APIs to platform businesses such as crowdfunding sites, marketplaces and small business software companies. It offers partners fraud and risk protection.
PaySimple
paysimple.com
Businesses come to PaySimple with a simple, but important need – a better way to accept payments. Developed for the unique needs of service-based businesses, PaySimple delivers flexible payment and billing solutions that are preferred by over 20,000 businesses each day. Unlike our competitors, PaySi...
Cashfree
cashfree.com
Powerful and scalable payment platform designed for your business needs - collect payments, send payouts, manage international payments, and do more. Cashfree Payments is built for all types of businesses ranging from startups to enterprises to accept payments on the website, mobile app, or other ch...
Poynt
poynt.com
Poynt by GoDaddy: Your all-in-one Omnicommerce payment solution. Poynt is a platform for connected commerce, including hardware, software & apps, empowering merchants with the technology to transform their business.
Repsly
repsly.com
Repsly’s retail execution platform is the driving force behind the world’s most effective merchandising and field sales teams. From brands to brokers, Repsly empowers RetEx teams with the data and tools they need to make the biggest possible impact in the field every day. For regional team leads and...
smartscout
smartscout.com
SmartScout is a software tool that provides a top to bottom analysis of Amazon. SmartScout breaks down the top 20 categories and 43,000 subcategories, brand market share, and gives you key metrics on ASIN performance to help you make data-driven decisions to either grow your brand or find profitable...
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com is a cloud-based payments platform – and their mission is to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. Checkout.com’s modular technology allows businesses to add features, manage risk while protecting conversion – and add new payment methods to power grow...
ERPLY
erply.com
ERPLY LTD, is a provider of cloud-based, iPad-oriented Point of Sale and Inventory Management software for retailers, with a focus on multi-store operations. We provide fully integrated front-end and back-office functionality for your stores, warehouses, and headquarters into a single software suite...
RepairShopr
repairshopr.com
Repair shop software to give you invoicing, ticketing, POS, recurring invoices, billing and CRM for computer repairing shops and more.
Dwolla
dwolla.com
Dwolla, Inc. is a fintech company powering innovations with sophisticated account-to-account payment solutions. Dwolla’s robust platform, low-code API and partnership ecosystem simplify the complex process of integrating with the various payment networks to create a single end-to-end solution. Integ...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Modisoft
modisoft.com
Modisoft simplifies retail and restaurant management, integrating essential functions like banking, inventory, sales, and employee management into a single user-friendly platform. Benefit from real-time sales tracking, comprehensive inventory control, and detailed reporting, all accessible across mu...
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...