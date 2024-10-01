Top Hirect Alternatives
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,000 ...
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one ...
Zoho Workerly
zoho.com
Zoho Workerly for Temporary Staffing. Zoho Workerly's employee scheduling software enables agencies to manage their client and temp database, schedule jobs based on client requirements, generate timesheets, and send out invoices all within a single interface.
Recruit CRM
recruitcrm.io
Recruit CRM is an Applicant Tracking System. Recruit CRM is used in over 60 countries and has powerful features like resume parser, mobile app, API integration, an email client, and hundreds of free jobs boards.
JobAdder
jobadder.com
**ATS Software** Built for Recruitment Agencies and In-House Teams - all jobs, candidates, communication and tasks are streamlined through JobAdders user-friendly, customisable dashboard. JobAdder is an entirely cloud-based system, giving the modern user total flexibility to recruit on the go from a...
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is the top recruiting and staffing ATS, CRM, and VMS focused on your success! JobDiva offers recruiters unlimited free training of its staffing & recruiting solution, including resume aggregation and applicant tracking. Request your free demo with JobDiva today!
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is a modern, fast, full-featured applicant tracking, recruiting CRM, and talent relationship management solution built specifically for retained search agencies, executive search firms & professional corporate recruiters. Crelate offers all of the features busy recruiters want such as Outloo...
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infini...
Oorwin
oorwin.com
Oorwin is an AI-powered, all-in-one Customer Relationship Management, Applicant Tracking System, and Human Resources Management platform. Oorwin delivers phenomenal growth for staffing businesses with its integrated approach to sales, recruitment and HR.
Recruiterflow
recruiterflow.com
Recruiterflow is a modern candidate tracking software and recruitment CRM built into one. Recruiterflow comes built with features like chrome extension for 1-click sourcing, automated email sequences, job boards integrations and collaboration to helps you track your recruitment process end to end. F...
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is a powerful SMS & Email communication platform, designed to elevate business productivity and customer engagement with Automation & AI-driven technology. Key products include Team Inbox, Campaigns, Automations, AI Integration, Sequences, Flows, and Reviews. Whippy's all-in-one solution stre...
100Hires
100hires.com
User-friendly Applicant Tracking System: Free plan, Gmail & Calendar integrations. Attract, interview & hire the best candidates faster. Used by startups, SMBs, and big companies like Siemens and Magna. Create your resume database: resume parser, csv import, duplicate detector. Send bulk email campa...
CATS
catsone.com
CATS helps thousands of companies from all over the world fill their hiring needs. From one person recruitment shops to the Fortune 500 operations, our customers rely on us to help them grow.
RecruitBPM
recruitbpm.com
RecruitBPM is artificial intelligence (AI) enabled all-in-one recruitment software for staffing firms & recruiting professionals. Its most cost effective cloud-based talent acquisition and customer relationship management (CRM) platform that helps staffing firms and corporate recruiters optimize the...
WorkBright
workbright.com
WorkBright removes the bottlenecks that slow down hiring so you can get new employees to work up to 8x faster without compromising security or accuracy. Effective onboarding strengthens teams, fosters lasting connections, and cultivates employee happiness. Get started with the ultimate employee onbo...
RemoteMore
remotemore.com
On our marketplace you can find skilled developers easily and in no time.
Zerocoder
zerocoder.com
Zerocoder matches companies with vetted no-code developers and designers instantly. All of your development tasks for one fixed monthly fee on a cloud platform for automating any business processes or software development. You get progress done every business day. Top companies hire Zerocoder for th...
Betterleap
betterleap.com
Betterleap is an AI-powered outbound recruiting platform that seamlessly connects everyone involved in the recruiting process. Everyone from internal recruiters and hiring managers to the recruiting firms, contractors and VC firms can connect on Betterleap to source, engage and convert candidates fo...
StaffingSoft
staffingsoft.com
Recruiting Software for Recruiters and Human Resources Professionals. An enterprise-wide applicant tracking system, StaffingSoft offers a full suite of tools that effectively integrates and streamlines talent recruiting, retention, and management of candidates, employees and external vendors globall...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute...
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an award-winning, end-to-end outbound recruitment platform that centralizes all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small to make outbound recruiting easy. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 800M+ open web profiles and 45+ platforms. Automate and build personalized recru...
iSmartRecruit
ismartrecruit.com
iSmartRecruit is a cloud-based AI recruitment technology designed to address the unique challenges faced by staffing agencies, recruitment firms, executive search firms, and in-house HR departments. Operating globally across 70+ countries and supporting 14 languages, including major European languag...
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Hire is an applicant tracking system (ATS) by Trakstar. Easily manage resumes, attract candidates from a variety of sources, manage your careers website, collaborate with your hiring team, and generate reports on your recruiting efforts – all with one solution. Hire helps companies automate the end-...
Top Echelon
topechelon.com
Top Echelon recruiting software has combined powerful applicant tracking (ATS) and client relationship (CRM) features into one recruitment solution designed to streamline the recruitment process for recruiting and hiring teams starting at $67.15/user per month. Top Echelon automates many of the appl...
WurkNow
wurknow.com
WurkNow is a Next Generation Staffing & Workforce Management Platform that gives businesses the power of choice. They can take advantage of our fully integrated end-to-end platform or add rocket fuel to their current tech stacks with WurkNow's modular options: Marketplace (Talent Sourcing & Pooling)...
Crewsnap
crewsnap.com
CrewSnap is a cutting-edge software platform uniquely tailored for staffing firms, designed to streamline the intricacies of staffing operations and enhance organizational efficiency. This all-in-one solution manages every aspect of staffing processes, from workflow management and candidate submissi...
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
TalentRecruit
talentrecruit.com
TalentRecruit is an AI-powered Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and recruitment software designed to streamline the hiring process of both SMBs and enterprises. The system enables recruiters to locate, engage, and onboard the best talent efficiently. TalentRecruit offers features such as a 24x7 Virt...
Bilflo
bilflo.com
Bilflo understands the need for integrated solutions rather than end-to-end solutions. Bilflo was designed with open APIs to integrate within your current business ecosystem interfacing your front office (ATS, CRM) with back-office processes (Time Management, Payroll, Accounting), eliminating the ne...