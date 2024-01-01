Hints AI Assistant is a powerful tool designed to help businesses save time and increase efficiency by automating mundane tasks. It works by allowing users to communicate with the Hintsbot like they would with a human colleague, enabling them to quickly add tasks, update statuses, and create tickets. It seamlessly integrates with existing workflows, including CRM and Project Management Tools, and can be used to quickly capture data, add contacts, update company documents, and send meeting notes. It's easy to get started, with a range of pricing plans and a community of users to provide support. Hints AI Assistant provides a simple and efficient way to help businesses stay organized and save time.

Website: hints.so

