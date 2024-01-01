Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Heyfood on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Your food delivered within minutes. Heyfood is building the “Doordash for Africa”. But unlike Doordash in America, we make a profit on every single delivery, from day 1.

Website: heyfood.africa

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Heyfood. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.