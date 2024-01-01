HEY Calendar

Make your day. The all-new HEY Calendar puts time on your side. Week after week, not month after month People think in days and weeks, not months. What's tomorrow? Later this week? Next week? The HEY Calendar is built around how you think, not how paper calendars were designed. Habits and highlights Establish a habit, stick with it. Circle important events so they stand out. Fill your days with memories or moments — not just events. "Sometime this week" mimics real life Need to get an oil change? Get some cash from the ATM? Write a thank you note? Maybe this week or next, just not exactly sure when you'll have a chance? HEY knows "maybe" is a real thing. And plenty more The HEY Calendar is a full-featured calendar with many original twists on common — and not so common — conventions. Soon you'll wonder why all calendars don't work like this. - Set countdowns for anticipated events - Use Day Labels to add context to days - Set up color-coded sub-calendars - Flexible reminders so you don't miss out
Productivity
Calendar & Scheduling Services

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to HEY Calendar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

