HeadSpin is the world’s first Digital Experience AI Platform that combines cloud-hosted and on-prem global device infrastructure, test automation, and ML-driven performance & quality of experience analytics for mobile, web, audio, and video. HeadSpin empowers engineering, QA, operations, and product teams to assure optimal digital experiences across delivery channels throughout the development lifecycle. Learn more at www.HeadSpin.io . Global Device Infrastructure Allows end-to-end testing & monitoring with thousands of devices in hundreds of locations on real carrier and WiFi networks around the globe. No SDK required. Test Automation & APIs Integrates seamlessly into CI/CD workflows enabling functional and performance testing pre and post release. Support for all testing frameworks. Performance, QoE & Machine Learning Automatically surfaces issues and points to underlying root causes across all layers of the stack—from quantifying audio/video QoE to code and packet visibility. Insights-to-Actions Delivers regression and aggregation insights throughout the digital experience lifecycle, from planning and development to troubleticketing and operations. Trending, alerts, and analytics.

