Harvey is an AI platform specifically designed for the legal sector, providing tailored tools for elite law firms. Harvey leverages large language models trained on complex legal tasks, then fine-tunes them with domain expertise, enabling it to handle high-stakes legal challenges across all practice areas, jurisdictions, and legal systems. The platform offers a range of products to augment various legal workflows, including research and document analysis. With Harvey, users can answer intricate research questions based on trusted laws and regulations, along with creating, analyzing, comparing, and querying different types of legal documents using natural language. Harvey also provides a governance feature that gives lawyers unprecedented visibility into their firm's productivity, allowing them to track work created on the platform by attorney, client matter, practice area, etc. This feature ensures fine-grained control over usage and data provenance. Harvey prioritizes security, implementing industry high standards through its deployment on Microsoft Azure, ensuring that the firm's data is always safe. Furthermore, it provides comprehensive security accreditations and is advised by top security experts.

Website: harvey.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Harvey. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.