Happyml is an AI assistant that allows you to use simple voice or text commands to effortlessly control your software applications to complete tasks for you. The more software applications you connect, the more powerful your AI assistant becomes. HappyML is an AI tool that enables you to launch AI chatbots trained on various files and websites within just 5 minutes.These chatbots are built using advanced AI language models, providing cutting-edge conversation capabilities. With HappyML, you can easily connect APIs, files, and websites, and deploy the chatbots on platforms like Slack, Shopify, messengers and websites.The tool offers a seamless experience without the need for coding or complex setups. Joining HappyML is free and doesn't require a credit card.Simply sign up with your Google account or create a new one to get started.

Website: happyml.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to happyml. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.