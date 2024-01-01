Happay is a first-of-its-kind all-in-one Integrated Solution for Corporate Travel, Expense, and Payments Management. With over 7000+ customers globally, and across industries, Happay solves complex finance use cases with precision. We make the entire journey of Travel, Expense, and Payment a bliss with our out-of-the-box features. Travel 1. Seamless integration with leading TMCs, including MakeMyTrip, Thomas Cook, etc. 2. In-app booking experience, choose seats, and food options, and confirm ticket, all inside Happay. 3. AI helps showcase & choose the lowest fare option, saving thousands of dollars. 4. “Fare Freeze” helps lock the ticket and avoid surge pricing due to approval delays. 5. Easy to set up policies and automated 100% policy compliance during booking. 6. Transparent One-click Approval Process Expense 1. Auto-capture of Expenses right from the Source of Spend (Emails, Travel Cabs, SMS, Credit Card Statements) 2. Unique OCR Smart Scan that scans and inputs expense reports automatically, with no manual intervention 3. Automated Policy Checks and Violation call-outs 4. Easy to set up approval workflows and deviations for complex business use cases 5. End-to-end GST data collection, reporting, and reconciliation Payments Our Corporate Cards are the answer to all Corporate Payment woes. Loved by customers of all sizes, we bring, One Unified Card for all Employee Expenses Digital Spending with real-time reconciliation and transparent expense management Digital Petty Cash Distribution and Management And we marry all these amazing features with our robustly built Analytics. Get real-time in-depth data on your travel bookings, planned and unplanned trips, policy violations, top spenders, and more at a single click. Trusted by over 7000+ customers, including premium brands and market leaders, Happay is the right choice for Integrated Travel, Expense, and Payment Solution. To book a demo, visit https://www.happay.com/schedule-product-demo.html

Website: happay.com

