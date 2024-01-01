Hairgen.ai is an AI-powered tool that aims to revolutionize the process of anticipating the results of FUE/FUT hair transplant surgeries. Users can upload a photo and the tool will generate a photorealistic preview of their appearance post-surgery to aid with decision making. This can result in increased conversions for clinics, enhance website traffic, and boost the prestige of utilizing cutting-edge technology. The tool is designed to be easy-to-use; users simply upload the photo of the patient, draw the general area of hair addition, and have a photorealistic rendering in less than 30 seconds. The tool also offers flexibility with adjustable color, hairline, and length to align with patient preferences. Included in its features are cloud accessibility, self-serviceability, the capability to allow direct upload by patients on clinic websites, and the possibility to be embedded as a standalone app or on an external website. This means no special equipment or installation is required. Renderings happen fast, with the tool tolerant to less ideal photos for simulation. While simulations are designed to reflect realistic outcomes, Hairgen.ai emphasizes that the generated images should not be interpreted as a guarantee, but rather as a range of potential visual outcomes post-transplant. Patient privacy is strictly maintained with data not shared with third parties and an option to automatically delete patient data on a rolling basis. Plus, clinics can leverage the tool as a white-labeled solution, adding customization to suit their unique marketing needs. All in all, Hairgen.ai is a powerful tool that use AI capabilities to increase engagement and conversions for hair transplant clinics by providing possible visual outcomes.

Website: hairgen.ai

