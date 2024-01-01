Top Grubtech Alternatives

Zomato

Zomato

zomato.com

India's largest Food Delivery, Dining and Restaurant Discovery Service. Better food for more people.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats

ubereats.com

Uber Eats is an American online food ordering and delivery platform launched by Uber in 2014 and based in San Francisco, California.

DoorDash

DoorDash

doordash.com

DoorDash Inc. is an American on-demand prepared food delivery service founded in 2013 by Stanford students Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang and Evan Moore. A Y Combinator–backed company, DoorDash is one of several technology companies that uses logistics services to offer food delivery from restaura...

Grubhub

Grubhub

grubhub.com

Grubhub Inc. is an American online and mobile prepared food ordering and delivery platform that connects diners with local restaurants. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois and was founded in 2004. As of 2019, the company had 19.9 million active users and 115,000 associated restaurants across 3...

Deliveroo

Deliveroo

deliveroo.co.uk

Food. We Get It. We all have our favourites. With Deliveroo, get your favourite local restaurants and takeaways delivered straight to your door. Everything is on the menu. From nationally loved chains, such as KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King and Subway, to local eats and your favourite takeaway...

OpenTable

OpenTable

opentable.com

OpenTable helps restaurants do what they do best—better. Whether restaurant owners want to fill more seats, run smoother shifts, build guest relationships, or earn more revenue, OpenTable has easy-to-use solutions. Customers connect to a global network of 1.6 billion seated diners per year, and more...

Postmates

Postmates

postmates.com

Postmates is an American company that offers local delivery of restaurant-prepared meals and other goods. As of February 2019, Postmates operates in 2,940 U.S. cities.The service relies on mobile phone applications and their Global Positioning System capabilities to match inventories and consumer de...

Just-Eat.ch

Just-Eat.ch

just-eat.ch

Simply order food with Just Eat! Want pizza, sushi or vegetarian today? Enjoy your favorite dishes delivered quickly or as takeaway.

Caviar

Caviar

trycaviar.com

And really good restaurants. We partner with the coolest/best spots in your city. Because that's what we're all about. Order for delivery or pickup. Save time with delivery or order ahead and skip the fees with pickup. You can schedule orders for later, too. Save money with DashPass. DashPass is a s...

Seamless

Seamless

seamless.com

Seamless is simply the easiest way to order food for delivery or takeout. Whatever you're in the mood for, wherever you're in the mood for it, you've got it. No menus, no phone calls, no repeating yourself. Seamless is a part of the Grubhub Inc. portfolio of brands.

Onfleet

Onfleet

onfleet.com

Onfleet makes it easy for businesses to manage and analyze their local delivery operations. Our product includes intuitive smartphone apps for drivers, a powerful modern web dashboard for dispatchers, and automatic notifications and real-time tracking for recipients. Onfleet powers millions of deliv...

Slice

Slice

slicelife.com

Our mission is to keep locals thriving! We empower pizzerias with the tech, delivery, data, and marketing tools that power the big chains. No wonder our partners see 50% more repeat customers and 40% larger ticket sizes. Join the 18,000+ pizzerias that are already part of the Slice family.

Tock

Tock

exploretock.com

Tock’s comprehensive reservation platform empowers hospitality providers with the tools needed to build successful businesses and deliver exceptional experiences. With robust table management capabilities and best-in-class support, Tock puts businesses in complete control. Restaurants, bars, winerie...

Just-Eat.dk

Just-Eat.dk

just-eat.dk

Order takeaway online from more than 2300 local restaurants at Just Eat. Get pizza, sushi and much more delivered to your door!

Just-Eat.fr

Just-Eat.fr

just-eat.fr

Home delivery from the best restaurants near you is with Just Eat, the new name of Allo Resto! Order now!

DelivApp

DelivApp

delivapp.com

On-demand logistics engine. Supercharge your ordering with a true on-demand delivery management software. Dispatching, route planning, courier management - all tailored to your on-demand operation.

ChowNow

ChowNow

chownow.com

ChowNow partners with restaurants to grow their online ordering, expand their marketing, and streamline their operations. With commission-free apps, automated marketing tools, POS integrations, delivery solutions and more, they’ll help you keep more profits while leveling up your takeout business. C...

ChatFood

ChatFood

chatfood.io

ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...

Orders.co

Orders.co

orders.co

Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...

FoodNotify

FoodNotify

foodnotify.com

FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...

Tycode

Tycode

tycode.tech

Tycode empowers you to revolutionize your food business. Now your customers can not only order from anywhere, be it a table, a hotel room or anywhere within your premises, but can pay you online, make simultaneous orders and avail various other unique benefits that are certainly bound to make your c...

Owner.com

Owner.com

owner.com

Owner.com is the all-in-one platform that independent restaurants use to power their digital presence. It gives the technology and marketing superpowers of major brands like Domino's, Chick Fil-A, and SweetGreen to independent restaurants. The platform can power everything from websites to online or...

BentoBox

BentoBox

getbento.com

Meet the tech that makes restaurant magic happen. From website design to online ordering and payment solutions, BentoBox helps restaurants around the world create better experiences for their customers and their staff.

Fresho

Fresho

fresho.com

Fresho was co-founded by one of Australia’s largest seafood distributors to digitise the ordering and payments process for food suppliers and wholesalers. With ordering, picking, packing, invoicing and payments all in one place online, Fresho gives food suppliers a simple, efficient and error-free w...

Menubly

Menubly

menubly.com

Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...

MealPe

MealPe

mealpe.app

MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces

MalouApp

MalouApp

malou.io

The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.

Vromo

Vromo

vromo.io

VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...

Restimo

Restimo

restimo.com

Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.

Quicklly

Quicklly

quicklly.com

Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...

