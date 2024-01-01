Top Growmatik Alternatives
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.
Elementor
elementor.com
Elementor is a dynamic drag and drop website building platform. Used to create 4.6% of all the world's websites, Elementor helps web creators build stunning, comprehensive WordPress websites, without any need for code. With hundreds of widgets, integrations, website templates, and design tools, Elem...
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in Ma...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
ConvertKit
convertkit.com
Get the email marketing tools and automation you need to grow your blog and business. Join more than 100,000 creators and try ConvertKit today.
Duda
duda.co
Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth wi...
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much...
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Powerful Software Tools to Run Your Business. Get access to business critical applications like form creation, email marketing, billing, automations and much more in one single package.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: - Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
Systeme
systeme.io
Systeme.io has all the tools you need to grow your online business. Click here to create your FREE account!
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Instapage
instapage.com
Turn your ad clicks into conversions with the only landing page platform designed to create, personalize, & optimize post-click landing pages at scale.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a top-rated customer communication platform for your Support, Marketing & Sales. Increase conversions and sales, improve support, and grow faster with HelpCrunch. Features include: - Live chat - Chatbot - Knowledge base - Email marketing - Popups Try HelpCrunch for free for 14 days.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Whether you’re a marketing pro or just getting started, Unbounce landing pages turn more of your visitors into leads, sales, and signups. With easy-to-use builders for any skill level—plus AI-powered optimization features—Unbounce helps you create and publish beautiful, high-performing pages in just...
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...
Hoppy Copy
hoppycopy.co
Write high-converting emails, 10x faster. Save countless hours writing. Use AI to generate powerful copy for hundreds of different email marketing campaigns, drips, newsletters and more—in seconds ⚡
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/ca...
SendFox
sendfox.com
Grow your audience with email campaigns, automations, and landing pages that integrate your content.
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes & sizes. Manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's Apps, from sales & marketing, to billing & support, and everything in between. With Apptivo there is no per-app pricing, get access to the entire plat...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
Cakemail
cakemail.com
All the tools you need to deliver the emails people want. Engage your audience and grow your business with the tools and ongoing support you need to send marketing and transactional emails.
Getsitecontrol
getsitecontrol.com
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform with a versatile popup builder on board. It helps ecommerce brands attract repeat customers. The app provides merchants with the tools they need to prom... Show More te special offers, prevent cart abandonment, conduct surveys, collect emails, manage con...
Poptin
poptin.com
Poptin helps website owners to convert more visitors into leads, subscribers, and sales using beautiful popups and forms. You can easily create website pop ups and embedded forms using our templates and drag and drop editor, and trigger and target them the way you want (including exit intent, time d...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on yo...
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Work smarter, not harder, to ignite customer relationships. Benchmark Email makes it easy to create and send emails that keep you in touch with your audience. Try Benchmark Email with a Free account. CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An...
SendX
sendx.io
SendX is an Intuitive, Affordable & Feature-rich Email Marketing Software for marketers & business owners. SendX prides itself on enabling marketers with one of the simplest UIs in the industry. SendX provides unlimited email sends with every plan, powerful automation capabilities, 24x7 live support...
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user exp...
Customerly
customerly.io
Give your customers the support they deserve. Customerly makes it easy to continue offering your customers world-class support while you grow and scale your business
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond is a platform of simple tools for lead generation and marketing automation used by more than 5,000 businesses: Landing Pages: Build, publish & A/B split test mobile-responsive Landing Pages in minutes. Website Popups: Convert more website visitors into leads with website popup forms. Forms:...
EmailOctopus
emailoctopus.com
EmailOctopus is an email marketing tool offering a rich set of email marketing templates allow users to create campaigns which are responsive to any device, in a matter of minutes. Users have the ability to build drip email sequences, import contacts, integrate with forms, and generate customized re...
FreshMail
freshmail.com
FreshMail is an innovative email marketing system that makes it easy to create and send online campaigns. Its intuitive user interface lets you design and customize beautiful newsletters that get attention and results. It also provides powerful tools to automate much of your work and gather insights...
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
Most Marketing teams can’t play a meaningful role in breaking through to target accounts because the 1:1 marketing strategies that work don’t scale, and what scales doesn’t work. Mutiny helps B2B companies generate pipeline and revenue from their target accounts through AI-powered personalized exper...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...
Replyify
replyify.com
Drip email campaign sequences are the most efficient way for Account Executives, Sales Development, Demand Generation, Recruiters, Financial Planners, VPs and CEOs to close more deals
QuickMail
quickmail.io
QuickMail is a tool to automate your personal email outreach for sales and marketing. If you or your team are looking to build a predictable sales pipeline, reaching out to cold prospects by email in order to generate new leads, you'll love QuickMail. Whether you are in a meeting, on the phone, or e...
CleverReach
cleverreach.com
Reach people with professional newsletter campaigns: The intuitive email marketing software from CleverReach® enables direct and personal communication between companies and their customers. With CleverReach®, anyone can successfully conduct email marketing. Because of the simple setup, clever featu...
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...