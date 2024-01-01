Grit is an AI tool that automates the process of fixing technical debt in code. It achieves this by combining static analysis with machine learning techniques to generate pull requests that clean up code and migrate it to the latest frameworks. The tool offers users the option to either write their own migrations or use default migrations that are available. By putting code migrations and dependency upgrades on autopilot, Grit helps save time and improve developer velocity. It enables high-velocity software teams to move faster by automating maintenance tasks, allowing them to complete migrations up to 10 times faster than manual efforts. Grit can be accessed from multiple platforms, including GitHub, VS Code, and the command line, ensuring seamless integration into existing workflows. The tool is trusted by beta customers and has successfully generated tens of thousands of changes. The underlying technology of Grit is based on machine learning and static analysis. The tool utilizes pattern matching to identify areas of code that require migration or cleaning up. For example, it can convert JavaScript to TypeScript, convert class components to functional components, and convert JavaScript to arrow functions. Grit also supports migrations from AngularJS to Angular. Overall, Grit is a powerful tool that streamlines the process of fixing technical debt and upgrading code by leveraging the capabilities of machine learning and static analysis.

Website: about.grit.io

