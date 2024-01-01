Top Gretel.ai Alternatives
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
K2View
k2view.com
At K2view, we believe that every enterprise should be able to use its data to become as disruptive and agile as the best companies in its industry. Our Data Product Platform provides a trusted, holistic, and real-time view of anything important to the business - whether it's customers, suppliers, e...
CVEDIA
cvedia.com
CVEDIA accelerates the development of autonomous applications. Pushing the boundaries of computer vision, we are committed to solving our clients' most challenging issues with simulation and sensor modelling, big data management, system integration, and neural network training.
GenRocket
genrocket.com
GenRocket is a market leader in synthetic test data. The company works closely with IT services companies and enterprise customers to reduce cycle times and increase the quality of software development and testing caused by a lack of test data. GenRocket has been selected as the synthetic test data ...
Syntheticus
syntheticus.ai
Syntheticus empowers organizations (B2B) and governments (B2G) to enable the full potential of AI with safe synthetic data. Syntheticus' flagship products leverage advanced Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (Generative AI, Differential Privacy and Confidential Computing), orchestrate multi-type data, ...
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered ...
syntheticAIdata
syntheticaidata.com
We help businesses across various industries overcome the challenge of acquiring high-quality data for training their vision AI models. Our solution generates synthetic data that empowers clients to easily create diverse datasets at scale. By leveraging syntheticAIdata Enterprise, clients can achiev...
KopiKat
kopikat.co
KopiKat is a revolutionary generative data augmentation tool to improve the accuracy of an AI model without changing the network architecture. KopiKat extends standard data augmentation approaches by creating fresh replicas of original images while retaining all essential data annotations. The resu...
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is the pioneer of the Data Command Center, a centralized platform that enables the safe use of data and GenAI. It provides unified data intelligence, controls and orchestration across hybrid multicloud environments. Large global enterprises rely on Securiti's Data Command Center for data se...
YData
ydata.ai
YData helps data science teams to accelerate their AI development with improved data quality.
Broadcom
broadcom.com
Broadcom Inc. is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, in...
Tonic.ai
tonic.ai
Tonic.ai democratizes data access for all technical data consumers by eliminating trade-offs between privacy and data availability. Tonic’s solutions synthesize safe, high-fidelity versions of production data devoid of sensitive information and PII. Hundreds of customers across industries depend on...
MOSTLY AI
mostly.ai
MOSTLY AI is the pioneering leader in the creation of structured synthetic data. It enables anyone to generate high-quality, production-like synthetic data for smarter AI and smarter testing. Synthetic data teams at Fortune 100 companies and others can originate, amend, and share datasets in ways th...