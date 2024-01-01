Gramara

Gramara is an AI-powered grammar checker that helps users write with fluency and clarity. It can be used to upgrade grammar, diction, and style, and is available in multiple languages. Gramara can be used to auto-highlight incorrect or awkward words and translate poor English to more fluent and natural sentences. It even allows users to choose their writing style and tone of voice and can translate corrected sentences into their native language. Gramara is free to use and offers a Terms of Service and a Privacy Policy. It is made in Canada by Vectica Systems Ltd.

