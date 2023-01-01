WebCatalog
GPTZero

GPTZero

gptzero.me

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for GPTZero on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Covered by >100 media outlets, GPTZero is the most advanced AI detector for ChatGPT, GPT-4, Bard. Check up to 50000 characters for AI plagiarism in seconds.

Website: gptzero.me

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GPTZero. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

PlagiarismCheck.org

PlagiarismCheck.org

plagiarismcheck.org

ReadyRunner

ReadyRunner

readyrunner.ai

Nando.ai

Nando.ai

nando.ai

Forefront

Forefront

forefront.ai

Magai

Magai

magai.co

Netus AI

Netus AI

netus.ai

Prompt Storm

Prompt Storm

promptstorm.app

Plagly

Plagly

plagly.com

Inworld

Inworld

inworld.ai

ZeroGPT

ZeroGPT

zerogpt.com

PromptDen

PromptDen

promptden.com

Multilings

Multilings

multilings.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy