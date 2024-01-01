GPT for Slides is an AI-Powered tool that enables users to quickly develop presentations from text. It can be used as a Google Slide add-on or as a standalone web app. The tool works by summarizing and transforming content, with the ability to input a range of information types, including general topics, text, Youtube URLs, or PDFs to generate an organized presentation. Users have the flexibility to influence the length of their output by specifying the number of slides. The tool can also incorporate images into each slide for a more compelling visual appeal. GPT for Slides supports a plethora of languages and integrates with Wikipedia to draw information for presentations. It also accommodates the conversion of URLs into presentations and can create charts from text. Ease of use is a focal point, as the entire process of creating a presentation from a large text or a topic can be completed in a few minutes. Once a presentation is generated, users can conveniently opt to download it as a PPTX file. The tool can be installed from the Google Workspace Marketplace, with permissions required for access.

Website: gptforslides.app

