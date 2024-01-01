Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for GotFreeFax on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Send Free Fax Online to the U.S. and Canada. International Fax and Pay-Per-Fax service available.

Website: gotfreefax.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GotFreeFax. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.