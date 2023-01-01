Google Doodles
google.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Google Doodles app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.
Website: google.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Google Doodles. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.