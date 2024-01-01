Goodcall
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: goodcall.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Goodcall on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Conversational AI for small business. Answering service which takes a message, shares open hours, covid policy, location, food ordering, table reservations and more. It is always working for you, is free for a solo business owner and setup takes just a few minutes.
Categories:
Website: goodcall.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Goodcall. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.