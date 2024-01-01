Godmode
Website: godmode.space
Godmode is a web platform to access the automation powers of autoGPT and babyAGI. AI agents are still in their infancy, but they are quickly growing in capabilities, and we hope that Godmode will enable more people to tap into autonomous AI agents even in this early stage. Godmode is inspired by Auto-GPT and BabyAGI, and supports GPT-3.5 & GPT-4. Godmode is a project by @_Lonis_ and @emilahlback. Join our Discord server to get help, discuss the project, and get notified about updates.
