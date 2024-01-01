Gnod is an AI-based tool that aims to help users discover new content in various fields such as music, art, literature, movies and products. The platform uses advanced algorithms to suggest bands, artists, authors, movies, and products based on the user's interests and preferences. The platform offers multiple projects such as Music Map, Literature Map, Movie Map, and search engine comparison, which enable users to navigate and explore their interests with a tourist-oriented approach. Gnod also provides a chart that presents a visual representation of products in a new and engaging way. Users can select a search engine every time they use the platform for better and more personalized search results. Gnod has been attracting more than 300,000 users per month and is continuously expanding its user base. Gnod was created by Marek Gibney, builds its services around his interest in artificial intelligence and new user interfaces. Overall, Gnod provides a one-stop-shop for all types of content discovery, offering a unique user experience that helps users explore and discover new things.

Website: gnod.com

