Unified, enterprise messaging platform for leading brands of the world. Glowing enables leading global brands and their customers to text message with each other via existing popular mobile messaging platforms. Our solution allows for brands to appeal to millennials (and other digital travelers) as well as to the “silent guests” who prefer messaging as their primary communication channel.

Website: glowing.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glowing.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.