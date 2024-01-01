Gliglish is an AI-based language learning tool designed to help you improve your language skills through active speaking and interaction. It offers an immersive learning experience by allowing you to converse with an AI teacher and role play real-life situations. This method focuses on improving speaking and listening skills and helping users to speak more like a native. Gliglish can be accessed anytime and anywhere, making it flexible for consistent daily language practice. The tool supports multiple languages, allowing users to learn different dialects from around the world. Gliglish incorporates AI technology similar to ChatGPT, and provides various features like smart artificial intelligence, suggested topics to converse on, adjustable speaking speed, and multilingual speech recognition. It also provides feedback on your grammar, translations for words or sentences, and analysis of your pronunciation. The tool offers a subscription-based model where users can choose between monthly and annual plans for unlimited access to its features, and priority access at peak hours.

Website: gliglish.com

