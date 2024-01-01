Top Glasp Alternatives
Trello
trello.com
Trello is a web-based Kanban-style list-making application which is a subsidiary of Atlassian. Originally created by Fog Creek Software in 2011, it was spun out to form the basis of a separate company in 2014 and later sold to Atlassian in January 2017. The company is based in New York City, U.S.
Habitica
habitica.com
Habitica is a free habit and productivity app that treats your real life like a game. Habitica can help you achieve your goals to become healthy and happy.
Zapier
zapier.com
Zapier is a global remote company that allows end users to integrate the web applications they use. Although Zapier is based in Sunnyvale, California, it employs a workforce of 250 employees located around the United States and in 23 other countries.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fil...
Motion
usemotion.com
Motion is the focus and productivity tool used by thousands of top-performing CEOs and professionals. It protects your time and focus so you can spend it on what matters most
Any.do
any.do
Join millions of people who use Any.do daily to stay organized and get more done.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Mem
mem.ai
Mem is a note-taking application powered by artificial intelligence. At its core, it's designed to keep busy professionals organized, particularly those who generate and manage a high volume of information. Mem goes beyond simple note-taking: it utilizes AI to create an 'extended brain' for each us...
FlowUs
flowus.cn
FlowUs, a new generation knowledge management and collaboration platform Using cloud notes as a carrier, combined with online documents, knowledge bases, folders and other multi-form functions, it provides individuals and teams with a one-stop work center for digital information management and coll...
Unito
unito.io
Unito keeps your stack in sync from app to app to app with a new, simpler approach to integration powered by live 2-way sync. Anyone on your team can connect and sync data in minutes between the apps and tools you're already using. Turn tasks in one tool into tickets in another; send analytics data ...
BeforeSunset AI
beforesunset.ai
BeforeSunset AI is a web-based AI daily planner designed to help teams and busy professionals with daily planning and time management. HOW IT WORKS: With BeforeSunset AI planner and to do software, you can plan your day through the calendar and to-do list, by reviewing yesterday’s achievements, and ...
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Momentum
momentum.io
Automate Your Sales Using AI. Momentum helps teams improve pipeline management and close rates with automated MEDDIC, notifications, call summaries, and deal rooms that connect Slack, Salesforce and the rest of your revenue stack.
Integrately
integrately.com
Integrately is a 1 click automation software which enables you to connect multiple apps with amazing ease. Using Integrately you can create simple one-to-one workflows or create complex workflows with just a few clicks. You can also choose from our ready to use automations and set up your workflow i...
Range
range.co
Range is the place for remote and hybrid teams to check in with each other, whether async or in real-time. Run efficient check-ins and meetings on your team's preferred schedule that allow you all to know: – Know who’s working on what, who needs help, and how they’re feeling – Answer daily team ques...
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-Powered Sales and Marketing platform that helps businesses around the globe to scale faster with Account-Based Marketing solutions. In a single platform: Identify and Discover your target accounts, Orchestrate one-one conversations with target groups, Engage them across multiple ...
CalendarHero
calendarhero.com
Schedule every meeting faster. Smart scheduling software for modern business. Meetings take time, but scheduling shouldn’t.
TextExpander
textexpander.com
TextExpander is a typing productivity tool that helps teams manage recurring writing tasks, create snippets, correct spellings, share content, and more. Keep your whole team communicating efficiently and with consistent language. Share messaging snippets, signatures, and descriptions with everyone w...
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro helps you turn Leads into Customers and close more meetings. Master email outreach with AI. Automate sequences, personalize with merge tags, and enhance customer engagement. Start winning more deals now.
Clockwise
getclockwise.com
Clockwise is an AI-powered time management calendar tool that optimizes teams' schedules to create more time in their day. It offers a new way of working with flexibility and focus. Clockwise utilizes AI, specifically GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), to design an ideal day for users based ...
Geekbot
geekbot.com
Geekbot brings you peace of mind! - Keep your team in sync. Find harmony in your day as standups, scrums, retrospectives, and surveys run on autopilot. - Get more done. Enjoy the freedom of a self-managing team as streamlined workflows unlock valuable time. - Help performers, perform. Build a cultu...
Workast
workast.com
Workast is the best project management platform for Slack teams. Workast helps teams manage projects, tasks, events, clients and to-dos easily. Use your Slack account to sign up in less than a minute and keep track of work in both Slack and Workast, creating tasks quickly and seeing what needs to be...
DailyBot
dailybot.com
#1 for Async Work. Run asynchronous standup meetings, retrospectives, team check-ins and surveys with remote teams. DailyBot also tracks your team’s motivation and helps you celebrate wins with Kudos. Start for free.
Magical
getmagical.com
Magical is a productivity app that speeds up repetitive tasks as you work - no APIs or integrations required. Just an browser extension. With a simple keystroke, Magical automates mundane tasks like messaging, data entry, sourcing, and prospecting workflows. Unlike existing automation solutions t...
Seismic
seismic.com
Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement Cloud™ is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow a...
Troops
troops.ai
Troops is Software-at-your-Service, designed with humans in mind. It’s a revenue communications platform, a central nervous system for your go-to-market teams that delivers the right information to the right people at the right time. Teams never miss a revenue signal, allowing them to take rapid act...
Freedom
freedom.to
Our company is a small-sized business (up to 50 employees) with HQ located in North Carolina, and we are a remote team that works across three continents. We're building the world's best solution for managing distractions across desktop and mobile devices. Freedom blocks distracting websites and app...
APILayer
apilayer.com
APILayer is an API marketplace. APILayer is the leading provider of off-the-shelf, cloud-based API products built to help developers and businesses around the world operate quickly and effectively. Today, organizations of all sizes struggle to support complex digital transformations and exploding de...
Quills AI
quills.ai
Quills.ai is your AI data assistant to access, analyze, and visualize data from databases, CSVs, and Excel effortlessly by chatting in plan english. Save time and rev up productivity with in-app chat, Slack, chatbots, etc.. and gain instant insights.