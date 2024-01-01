Top Gimy Alternatives
Netflix
netflix.com
Watch Netflix movies & TV shows online or stream right to your smart TV, game console, PC, Mac, mobile, tablet and more.
HiTV
gohitv.com
Watch online free latest Korean dramas with HD English subtitles. Watch fastest updated Korean dramas on the whole network. Multiple devices are supported. Enjoy the best viewing experience on HiTV.
Loklok
loklok.com
Loklok is a one-stop video streaming platform for you to watch TV shows, movies, animation from all around the world! With wide variety of exclusive movies, you can choose multi-language subtitles and in ultra-HD 4k picture quality, popular new movies are released everyday!- loklok
Disney+
disneyplus.com
Stay updated about Disney+: the ultimate streaming destination for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
JioCinema
jiocinema.com
JioCinema - Watch your favourite TV Shows, Movies, Kids, Music Videos- Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Bhojpuri with Colors, Sony, Zee, MTV, Disney in HD.
Amazon Prime Video
primevideo.com
Enjoy exclusive Amazon Originals as well as popular movies and TV shows. Watch anytime, anywhere. Start your free trial.
Crunchyroll
crunchyroll.com
Crunchyroll, Inc. is an American distributor, publisher, and licensing company focused on streaming anime, manga, and dorama. Founded in 2006 by a group of University of California, Berkeley graduates, Crunchyroll's distribution channel and partnership program delivers content to 70 million register...
Hotstar
hotstar.com
Disney+ Hotstar is India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 100,000 hours of drama and movies in 17 languages, and coverage of every major global sporting event.
MX Player
mxplayer.in
One of the best OTT platforms in India, MX Player is a free video streaming service that you can enjoy on your laptop, TV, mobile phone and other smart devices.
SonyLIV
sonyliv.com
SonyLIV is an Indian over-the-top Freemium streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India . SonyLIV was introduced in 2013 as a first OTT service in India . as a streaming service it is carrying content from its local networks, including films, television series, live Sports Matches, a...
Hulu
hulu.com
Watch TV shows and movies online. Stream TV episodes of South Park, Empire, SNL, Modern Family and popular movies on your favorite devices. Start your free trial now. Cancel anytime.
HBO Max
hbomax.com
Say hello to HBO Max, the streaming platform that bundles all of HBO together with even more of your favorite movies and TV series, plus new Max Originals.
Showmax
showmax.com
Showmax is an online subscription video on demand service which launched in South Africa on 19 August 2015. Showmax uses a localisation strategy to take on established video on demand competitors with a focus on local content and partnerships with mobile telcos.
Peacock TV
peacocktv.com
Watch TV shows and movies online with Peacock. Stream iconic shows and movies, exclusive Peacock originals, live news and sports and more.
SkyShowtime
skyshowtime.com
SkyShowtime is a brand-new streaming service with exclusive movies and series. SkyShowtime is a brand-new streaming service which is the new home of blockbuster entertainment. A unique catalogue bursting with exciting and engaging content including new and exclusive TV series and movies, kids and f...
Tubi
tubitv.com
Watch free movies and TV shows online in HD on any device. Tubi - streaming movies and TV free.
Rakuten Viki
viki.com
Watch Asian TV shows and movies online for FREE! Korean dramas, Chinese dramas, Taiwanese dramas, Japanese dramas, Kpop & Kdrama news and events by Soompi, and original productions -- subtitled in English and other languages.
Max
max.com
Max is the one to watch for HBO, hit series, films, reality, and more. It’s all here. Iconic series, award-winning movies, fresh originals, and family favorites, featuring the worlds of Harry Potter, the DC Universe, and HBO. Discover the best entertainment for every mood. Introducing Max – the one...
Apple TV+
apple.com
Apple TV+ is an American subscription streaming service owned and operated by Apple Inc. Launched on November 1, 2019, it offers a selection of original production film and television series called Apple Originals.
iQIYI
iq.com
iQiyi(爱奇艺,愛奇藝) is the world's leading movie and video streaming website, offering OTT services including a variety of TV dramas, movies, shows, animation, and other quality content. Our excellent content and services let you watch to your heart's content, anytime and anywhere.
FPT Play
fptplay.vn
Watch unlimited special feature films, continuously updated new movies and online TV shows, VTV, and sports 24 hours anytime, anywhere.
HBO GO Philippines
hbogoasia.ph
HBO Go is an international TV Everywhere video on demand streaming service offered by the American premium cable network HBO for customers outside the United States.
Hulu Japan
hulu.jp
Hulu Unlimited viewing of popular dramas, movies, anime, and more | Hulu is an online video distribution service that allows you to enjoy over 100,000 movies, dramas, anime, and variety shows. You can watch on your smartphone, tablet, TV, computer, etc. connected to the internet.
HBO GO Thailand
hbogo.co.th
HBO GO Taiwan
hbogoasia.tw
HBO GO Indonesia
hbogoasia.id
HBO GO Hong Kong
hbogoasia.hk
HBO GO Malaysia
hbogoasia.my
HBO GO Singapore
hbogoasia.sg
Addatimes
addatimes.com
Addatimes is the first of its kind Bengali web portal which brings to you entertainment that is effervescent, witty, and 100% original. This portal will cater to a Bengali speaking audience of 300 million globally. This is a user-friendly entertainment app that will air a variety of Bengali shows ...