Top getAbstract Alternatives
Scribd
scribd.com
Scribd is an American e-book and audiobook subscription service that includes one million titles. Scribd hosts 60 million documents on its open publishing platform.Founded in 2007 by Trip Adler, Jared Friedman, and Tikhon Bernstam, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company is back...
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning, the leading online learning platform, helps organizations increase learner engagement and develop the skills they need today and tomorrow. With over 16,000 courses taught by real-world experts from Lynda.com—and more than 50 new courses added every week—the library is always up-to...
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to ma...
Simplilearn
simplilearn.com
2M+ learners from over 150 countries; 1500 live classes every month with 85% learners reporting career benefits - Simplilearn is today the world’s #1 online bootcamp for learning digital skills. From role-aligned learning paths and university-partnered programs to free courses for beginners, world-...
Blinkist
blinkist.com
Blinkist empowers busy professionals with powerful ideas, so they can broaden their perspectives, be more creative, make better decisions and ultimately grow and thrive in all areas of life. We distill key ideas from 5,500+ nonfiction books and podcasts from 27 categories in an engaging format you c...
DataCamp
datacamp.com
What is DataCamp for Business? DataCamp is the go-to platform for learning about data and AI, collaborating through data, and recruiting job-ready talent. DataCamp for Business empowers your entire organization with vital data and AI skills, regardless of your starting point. Support teams of 2-10K+...
O'Reilly Learning
oreilly.com
O’Reilly follows and filters the trends and advancements in technology, sharing the insights of expert practitioners through the O’Reilly learning platform. So you get the answers you need to solve tough problems—from a line of code to learning a new tool or technology.
Perlego
perlego.com
With Perlego’s online library of academic resources and tools, trusted by students worldwide.
Udacity
udacity.com
Udacity, a part of Accenture, is the market leader in talent transformation—changing lives, businesses, and nations by creating job-ready digital talent. Eliminate your talent gaps in digital technologies like AI, data science, ML, cloud, cybersecurity, and more. Create job-ready talent to accelerat...
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Pluralsight
pluralsight.com
The tech skills platform that provides web development, IT certification and online training that helps you move forward with the right technology and the right skills. Thousands of ondemand courses for popular programming languages, developer tools and more!
Kahoot! Create
kahoot.com
Create your own kahoots and learn something new! Kahoot! brings the magic of learning for students, teachers, office superheroes, trivia fans and lifelong learners. Kahoot! is a game-based learning platform that brings engagement and fun to 1+ billion players every year at school, at work, and at h...
Scaler
scaler.com
Develop your coding skills with our personalised 1:1 mentorship by MAANG experts by Scaler Academy. We also offer mock interviews, tailored courses to help you take charge of your career.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is the leading Digital Frontline Workplace platform. Featuring Task Management, Communications, Learning, Self Service and an exclusive open shift marketplace technology designed to work with your current WFM solution. Trusted by iconic brands including Shell, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, Wo...
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audie...
edureka
edureka.co
We are a live & interactive e-learning platform with the mission of making learning accessible to everyone. We offer instructor-led courses, along with 24/7 on-demand support to achieve highest course completion rates in the industry! Our real-life projects, 24/7 Support, Personal Learning Managers ...
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft,...
CBT Nuggets
cbtnuggets.com
Learning IT doesn’t have to mean boring lectures, the frantic pace of bootcamps, or lots of time away from your job or family. With CBT Nuggets, you can train 24/7 anywhere on a variety of devices, from the comfort of your office chair or living room couch. Our world-class team of trainers are indus...
Uxcel
uxcel.com
Design managers are spread too thin. You’re expected to map your team’s skills, identify learning materials from a dozen of platforms, just to find out that you lack insights on how learning impacts individual, team and business growth. What if you had a tool that has distilled, to-the-point, and ga...
Docebo
docebo.com
Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, designed to be intuitive for admins, engaging for learners, and transformative for businesses. Key differentiators include: - Capability for delivering a hyperpersonalized learning experience to multiple audiences, including employees, customers...
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase bring...
ExpandShare
expandshare.com
ExpandShare is a cloud-based learning management system designed to help businesses and organizations elevate their entire employment lifecycle from onboarding through continual training.
BrainStorm
brainstorminc.com
Equip your team with the only learning platform that’s purpose-built for software adoption. Accelerate onboarding, reduce support, deepen engagement, and grow usage. Whether you’re a Solution Provider onboarding new clients, an IT team needing a more scalable way to manage end-user training, or an L...
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email no...
Spekit
spekit.com
Spekit is a just-in-time learning platform built for how we learn at work today. It delivers training and guidance when and where teams need to navigate new processes, technologies, and methodologies, without disrupting productivity. Spekit sits on top of any web-based application and integrates wit...
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
BizLibrary
bizlibrary.com
At BizLibrary, we’re on a mission to elevate employees’ skills, create better places to work and do our part to build a more compassionate and competent future. We lean into these goals every day by supporting organizations’ learning and development needs through our innovative platforms, best-in-cl...
Go1
go1.com
Go1 is a global content aggregator with the world's most diverse library of development courses and trainings for professionals. With one subscription, L&D leaders can deliver the right content, to the right employee at exactly the right time with AI-enhanced discovery and curation tools from 250+ i...
Ethena
goethena.com
Ethena’s all-in-one compliance training platform helps you check all your boxes and build a better workplace. Our product gives you a catalog of courses employees will actually like, an LMS that automates their delivery, and employee relations tools to support your team through tricky situations. Et...