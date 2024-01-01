Genie AI is an AI-powered legal assistant tool that allows users to confidently draft, negotiate, and review business legal documents without the need for a solicitor. The tool is powered by GPT-4 and the world's largest open-source legal database. With over 4,700 free templates, users can choose from a wide range of regularly updated legal templates covering various sectors from technology to manufacturing.Genie AI's AI assistant provides several features to enhance the legal document drafting process. It can highlight risks across a contract, explain clauses in simple terms, suggest alternative clauses, make amendments using track changes, highlight unused definitions, and summarize contractual obligations. It also offers features like real-time collaboration with teams and counterparts in a single platform, access to a contextual clause library, and a large legal library that is regularly updated by legal experts.This tool has received recognition from notable publications such as the Financial Times, Forbes, and TechCrunch. It has also collaborated with prestigious organizations like Withers LLP, Tech Nation Applied AI, Barclays Eagle Lab, Entrepreneur First, and University College London's Innovation and Enterprise department.Genie AI ensures data privacy and security with ISO27001 certification, 256-bit encryption, access control, and regular external audits. The tool offers different pricing plans, including a free option, as well as options for AI-assisted document creation.Overall, Genie AI is a comprehensive AI legal assistant that empowers users to navigate the legal landscape efficiently and cost-effectively.

